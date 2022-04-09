Islamabad: Pakistan National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser Saturday adjourned the session till later in the afternoon after Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s response to opposition PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif’s demand for the vote on the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Supreme Court in a landmark judgement on Thursday declared the ruling of NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri unconstitutional and directed that the voting should be held on the motion according to the agenda issued on April 3, reports The News International.

When the session started on Saturday morning, Qaiser said he would like the House to debate on the “foreign conspiracy”, triggering an angry response from the Opposition members.

At this, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif stood up and reminded the chair that he is duty-bound to follow the orders of the Supreme Court.

Addressing the crucial session of the NA, Qureshi said that his leader (Khan) is “disappointed” but will respect the verdict of the Supreme Court.

Reacting to the speech of Shehbaz Sharif, the Foreign Minister said that tabling a no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister is their constitutional right, adding that it is his duty to defend the premier.

“We intend to defend the no-confidence motion in a constitutional democratic manner,” said Qureshi.