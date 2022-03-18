Islamabad: The ongoing power game turned ugly for Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan even before the no-confidence vote as around two dozen disgruntled MNAs of the ruling PTI have come out in the open, The Express Tribune reported.

Taking refuge at the Sindh House in the federal capital, several of these MNAs gave interviews to different media outlets, saying they have parted ways with the ruling party and would not contest the next elections on a PTI ticket.

In a startling revelation, PTI’s Ramesh Kumar claimed that 33 members of the Assembly, including three federal ministers, had left the ruling party and the Prime Minister should immediately resign now, The Express Tribune reported.

Sharing his reason of taking refuge at Sindh House, Kumar said he had sought protection from Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah after his wife was threatened at Parliament Lodges.

MNA Noor Alam Khan had long been expressing his dissent and even asked to place the names of the lawmakers sitting in the first three rows of the treasury benches, including Khan, on the Exit Control List, The Express Tribune reported.

PTI’s estranged member Raja Riaz disclosed that around 24 disgruntled MNAs of the ruling party were staying at the Sindh House, fearing government action against them like the one they witnessed when the Islamabad police had raided the Parliament Lodges a week ago.

Riaz further said the lawmakers were not missing as they were in Islamabad, saying they had differences with Khan and his government’s policies.

“The PTI’s troubles stem from its incompetent advisers and assistants,” he added.