Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay the foundation stone of Baba Guru Nanak University October 28 at Nankana Sahib, ahead of the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor.

Imran Khan will break ground for Baba Guru Nanak University at 11 a.m. Monday. All preparations have been completed for the ceremony in Nankana Sahib, which will see the Punjab Chief Minister, other Provincial and Federal Ministers and Foreign Ambassadors in attendance.

Interior Minister Aijaz Ahmed Shah will also be present on the occasion.

On Thursday, officials from Pakistan and India signed an agreement for opening the Kartarpur Corridor, to mark the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism.

In a signing ceremony at Zero Point, Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Director General South Asia and SAARC Dr. Muhammad Faisal and India’s Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs S.C.L. Das signed the agreement on behalf of their respective countries.

In the agreement, Islamabad has kept a service fee of $20 for Sikh pilgrims visiting the Corridor from the Indian side, unchanged. As many as 5,000 Sikh pilgrims can visit Kartarpur daily and Pakistan will consider the possibility of allowing more pilgrims on special occasions.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Kartarpur Corridor November 9.