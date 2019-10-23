Islamabad: Pakistani singer-actor Rabi Pirzada has come in the firing line of Indian netizens for threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi by posting a picture in which she is supposedly wearing a suicide vest. However, her attempts to threaten Modi fell flat, the moment she posted the picture on Twitter.

The reply section of her Twitter account was filled with posts with many making fun of her bizarre move.

Hands on waist, Rabi Pirzada posted a picture in which she is seen wearing a black vest supposedly laden with explosives which has a timer attached also. She has captioned the picture “#Modihitler I just wish huh #kashmir ki beti.”

Netizens from India were quick to react. Most said she looked awesome in Pakistan’s ‘national dress’ apparently referring to the support terror groups get in her country. “Wow! You looking awesome in traditional Pakistani national dress,” wrote a Twitter user.

Such strange postings by the singer-actor however are is nothing new. In September this year Rabi Pirzada had posted a video with a large number of reptiles including snakes threatening to attack Narendra Modi on the Kashmir issue. Then some had termed the posting as ‘nonsense’ while others said she had lost her mind and sent her ‘get well soon’ messages.

Last month Pakistan Wildlife Protection had initiated a case against Pirzada for keeping alligators, snakes and pythons as pets. A Lahore court had also issued an arrest warrant against her. Now it remains to be seen what the law enforcement agencies in Pakistan do regarding her latest post.

Agencies