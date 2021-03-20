Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Saturday took to his twitter handle to greet Odias on ‘Pakhala Divas’.

March 20 is dedicated to ‘Pakhala’, one of the most popular foods in the state.

“It is always a pleasure to relish Odia cuisine, especially my favourite Pakhala which I have a special liking for. Remember fondly the appreciation of guests from outside the state and country whenever we served them Pakhala. Wishing you all a happy Pakhala Dibas,” read the tweet.

The CM also shared a photograph wherein LK Advani, Sitaram Yechury, Pranab Mukherjee, HD Deve Gowda and he are seen relishing the dish.

‘Pakhala’ is one of the simplest foods in Odia cuisine. There are two variants of ‘Pakhala – ‘Saja Pakhala’ and ‘Basi Pakhala’.

When cooked rice is put into water and eaten immediately, it is known as ‘Saja Pakhala’. When it is put into water and left overnight for fermentation, it is called ‘Basi Pakhala’.

If curd is added to the ‘Saja Pakhala’, it is called ‘Dahi Pakhala’, a dish widely relished during summers. Besides curd, cucumber, cumin seeds, ginger, green chili, fried onions and mint leaves are also generally added to it.

From rich to poor, every Odia has a special liking for this dish. The dish is served with accompaniments such as greens, fried vegetables, fried fish, badi chura, etc.

The importance of this dish in Odia culture can well be imagined from the fact that it is also a favourite of Lord Jagannath and his siblings. ‘Dahi Pakhala’ is offered to the trinity at Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri during summers.

PNN