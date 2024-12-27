Lahore: Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s brother-in-law and banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa deputy chief Hafiz Abdul Rahman Makki died of a heart attack here Friday.

According to the Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), Abdul Rahman Makki had been ill for the past few days and was undergoing treatment following high diabetes at a private hospital in Lahore.

“Makki suffered a cardiac arrest early this morning and he breathed his last in the hospital,” a JuD official told PTI.

Makki, the brother-in-law of JuD chief Hafiz Saeed, was handed down six months-imprisonment in a terror financing case in 2020 by an anti-terrorism court.

Makki, deputy chief of JuD, had been keeping a low profile after being sentenced in a terror financing.

The Pakistan Mutahida Muslim League (PMML) in a statement said that Makki was an advocate of Pakistan ideology.

In 2023, Makki was designated as a global terrorist by the United Nations, subjecting him to an assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo.

