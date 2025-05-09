New Delhi: Facing mounting financial strain after Indian military strikes, Pakistan Friday made a desperate plea to international lenders, including the World Bank, for emergency loans.

The Shehbaz Sharif-led government cited “heavy losses inflicted by the enemy” as it struggled to contain economic fallout and a crashing stock market.

“Government of Pakistan appeals to international partners for more loans after heavy losses inflicted by the enemy. Amid escalating war and stock market crash, we urge international partners to help de-escalate. The nation is urged to remain steadfast,” the government’s Economic Affairs Division said in a post on X.

Govt of Pakistan appeals to International Partners for more loans after heavy losses inflected by enemy. Amid escalating war and stocks crash, we urge international partners to help de-escalate. Nation urged to remain steadfast. @WorldBank #IndiaPakistanWar #PakistanZindabad — Economic Affairs Division, Government of Pakistan (@eadgop) May 9, 2025

The appeal has sparked fresh criticism, with analysts calling it a diplomatic and financial embarrassment for a country still reeling from the strike’s impact.