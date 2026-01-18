Islamabad: A key bridge in Mir Ali tehsil of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was blown up with explosives by unidentified attackers, causing severe difficulties for residents, local media reported Sunday.

Police said that the explosion took place in Khushhali (Makinah) village of Mir Ali after unidentified attackers carried out a blast late at night, destroying the bridge and cutting off land connectivity between the area and several adjoining regions, markets and agricultural lands, Pakistan’s leading daily Dawn reported.

Following the incident, police and security forces reached the site of the incident, cordoned off the area and initiated a probe. According to the police statement, residents faced severe difficulties due to the destruction of the bridge.

According to residents, school-going children, patients, elderly and women were the most impacted due to the destruction of the bridge. Furthermore, local businesses and agricultural activities also faced losses due to the bridge destruction.

In recent months, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has witnessed an increase in attacks targeting infrastructure.

Earlier Wednesday, a key bridge over the Kurram River in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was blown up with explosives by unidentified attackers, local media reported. The incident occurred in Shewa tehsil of North Waziristan district of the province, sparking renewed concerns over the law and order situation in the troubled district.

The bridge was destroyed, cutting off land routes between the area and several adjoining regions across the province, including Miranshah and Bannu.

According to local sources, unknown assailants planted a large amount of explosives beneath the bridge early in the morning, Dawn reported. The powerful blast was reportedly heard from many miles away, triggering fear and panic among the locals.

Reports suggest that the damaged bridge, which serves as a critical communication link in the region, is expected to create major difficulties for the people, as it was a key route for the daily movement of civilians, patients, students, traders and government employees.

Its destruction had also hindered access to healthcare facilities, delivery of essential goods and everyday commercial activities, forcing people to rely on lengthy and challenging alternative routes.