Diplomatic and economic relations between India and Pakistan have hit a new low following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, earlier this week that killed 26 civilians. The latest retaliatory moves by both nations have effectively frozen bilateral ties and marked a sharp escalation in tensions.

Pakistan Thursday announced a raft of countermeasures after a meeting of its National Security Committee (NSC):

Airspace Ban: Pakistan closed its airspace to all Indian-owned and Indian-operated airlines with immediate effect.

Trade Halt: All trade with India — including commerce routed via third countries — has been suspended.

Border Shutdown: The Wagah border crossing has been closed to all cross-border transit from India.

Visa Suspension: Pakistan suspended visas issued to Indian nationals under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme, barring Sikh pilgrims.

Diplomatic Reductions: Indian military advisers at the High Commission in Islamabad have been asked to leave by April 30. The number of Indian diplomats permitted in Pakistan has been capped at 30.

Bilateral Agreements: Pakistan has placed all existing bilateral agreements with India, including the 1972 Simla Agreement, in abeyance.

Sovereignty Warning: The NSC warned that any threat to Pakistan’s sovereignty or security would be met with “firm reciprocal measures in all domains.”

Pakistan Top Security committee meets. Announces Tit for Tat move against India. pic.twitter.com/xaWDmoApHi — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) April 24, 2025

These measures come in direct response to India’s actions earlier this week following the Pahalgam attack:

Visa Revocations: India has revoked all valid visas issued to Pakistani nationals, effective April 27. Medical visas will remain valid until April 29.

Travel Advisory: Indian citizens have been strongly advised against travelling to Pakistan. Those currently in Pakistan have been urged to return immediately.

Diplomatic Downgrade: India expelled Pakistani defence personnel and scaled down its diplomatic staff in Islamabad.

Indus Waters Treaty Suspension: India suspended the decades-old Indus Waters Treaty, marking a significant policy shift on a key bilateral agreement.Also Read: Pahalgam attack deepens India-Pakistan rift; diplomatic, trade fallout begins

The Pahalgam attack, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians — most of them tourists — has heightened hostilities between the two countries. It was the deadliest attack on civilians in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama bombing.

The international community is closely monitoring the situation, urging both sides to de-escalate tensions and return to the negotiating table to avoid further destabilisation in the region.

PNN