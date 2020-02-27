Karachi/Islamabad: After two persons returning from Iran tested positive for the deadly coronavirus in Pakistan’s largest city Karachi, all educational institutions in Sindh and Balochistan provinces have been closed.

A young man tested positive Wednesday for the novel coronavirus in Karachi – the first confirmed case in Pakistan. Shortly after, another case was confirmed and both have returned from Iran, special advisor on health Dr Zafar Mirza said.

Sindh education minister Saeed Ghani announced on Twitter that ‘all government and private educational institutions will remain closed Thursday & Friday (27th & 28th Feb)’. Balochistan government also announced to close down all educational institutions across the province till March 15.

“I can confirm first two cases of coronavirus in Pakistan. Both cases are being taken care of according to clinical standard protocols and both of them are stable. No need to panic, things are under control,” Mirza tweeted Wednesday.

“If you or somebody you know have recently returned from China, Iran or a country where #COVID19 is prevalent and if there are symptoms like fever, cough, difficulty in breathing, please report by calling at 1166,” he was quoted by the ‘Dawn’ news Thursday.

Pakistan has closed its border with Iran where at least 19 people have died from the virus. Mirza informed that the government had taken effective protective measures well in time to stop the outbreak of virus in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, there are reports of shortage of masks which are considered as the basic precautionary measure to protect one against the coronavirus. Authorities have asked the people not to panic as there was no threat of the spread of the disease in the country.

PTI