Srinagar: Heavy firing and shelling started Monday between Indian and Pakistan army on the line of control (LoC) in J&K’s Baramulla district.

Police sources said, “Immediately around ‘Sehri’ time (When Muslims eat the first meal to begin daylong fasting), Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked shelling and firing in Hajipeer sector of Uri tehsil.

“Heavy firing and shelling exchanges have now started after the Indian positions used similar weapons to effectively retaliate.

“Scores of villagers, who were preparing to start their daylong fast in the ongoing month of Ramadan, were seen huddled with their families in fear,” sources said.

Pakistan army has stepped up violation of bilateral ceasefire on the LoC in J&K especially during the ongoing holy month of Ramadan when Muslims World over are spending time in prayer and penance seeking riddance from COVID-19.

IANS