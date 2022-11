Sydney: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat against South Africa in their must-win T20 World Cup match here Thursday.

Pakistan replaced injured Fakhar Zaman with batting all-rounder Mohammad Haris.

For South Africa, Heinrich Klaasen came in for injured David Miller, while Tabraiz Shamsi replaced Keshav Maharaj.

Teams:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (capt), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.