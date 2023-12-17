Islamabad: Pakistan’s election commission resumed training of Returning Officers (ROs) and District Returning Officers (DROs) as it ramped up preparation for the general elections following the Supreme Court’s verdict over their appointment, a media report said Sunday.

Pakistan’s apex court late on Friday suspended an order by the Lahore High Court (LHC) on the appointment of bureaucrats as Returning Officers, a ruling that led to uncertainty over the much-awaited February 8 elections.

The LHC’s decision, which came on a plea filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyer Umair Niazi, suspended the ECP’s decision to appoint the ROs and DROs from the executive branch.

After much deliberation over measures to avoid the delay in the conduct of polls, the apex court paved the way for the elections to take place on the announced date, which remains a major demand of political stakeholders and the electoral body.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said in a statement Sunday that the training has kick-started across the country and will be completed December 19, Geo News reported.

At least 859 ROs and 144 DROs are currently being trained by senior ECP officers, the electoral authority said.

A ban has also been imposed by the DRO Islamabad on the holidays of officers and officials of government institutions in the national capital on the ECP’s instructions.

“Education department officers and employees will not leave Islamabad,” DRO Islamabad said.

The DRO has also asked the Federal Directorate of Education officials to stay in Islamabad following ECP’s directions.

Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s PTI, however, continued to question the biases of bureaucrats to be appointed as poll officers. But the party said it wants “timely, free and fair polls.”

The PTI had expressed its concerns along with the demand that the ECP announce the polls schedule and allot the ‘bat’ symbol back to Khan’s party.

