Peshawar: Pakistan security forces Sunday killed two terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in restive Lakki Marwat district of northwest Pakistan, police said.

The operation was conducted in the Shahbazkhel area of Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, early Sunday, according to a police official.

The operation was launched on confirmed intelligence regarding the presence of militants in the area.

The slain militants were allegedly involved in multiple acts of terrorism in the region and were wanted by law enforcement agencies.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from their possession during the operation.