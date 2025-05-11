Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked the country’s political leadership, including his coalition partners and opposition, for demonstrating “exemplary” unity and integrity during the four-day confrontation between Pakistani and Indian militaries.

In an address to the nation late Saturday night, Sharif said the “path of peaceful negotiations” should be adopted to solve the longstanding issues between India and Pakistan, including the sharing of water resources and the Kashmir issue.

India and Pakistan Saturday reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect.

Sharif said Pakistan has given a positive response to the understanding reached with India in the interest of regional peace.

Sharif also said Pakistan responded positively to international diplomatic efforts and expressed his gratitude to all friendly countries, including the leadership of the US, the UK, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in de-escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Sharif especially mentioned the efforts and support of Pakistan’s “time-tested” and trustworthy” friend, China, which he said stood with Pakistan in “this hour of turbulence”.

The Pakistani prime minister described the understanding with India as a success for the entire nation and the armed forces of Pakistan.

According to Radio Pakistan, he said the Pakistan military’s “Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos” was successful and that India’s actions were responded to in a professional manner.

“The nation and our armed forces proved that Pakistanis are a brave, self-possessing and prudent nation,” he said.

Sharif said Pakistan offered to join a credible and transparent investigation into the Pahalgam attack, but New Delhi did not respond positively.

The Prime Minister congratulated the entire nation and armed forces for what he called a “victory”.

Sharif announced that Pakistan will observe Sunday (May 11) as Youm-e-Tashakkur (Day of Thanks) for giving what he called “a befitting response” to India’s actions.

According to the statement, Sharif said, “We are grateful to Allah for this success, which has made us victorious. This day is a day to pay tribute to the bravery of the Pakistani Army.”

The Prime Minister claimed that under “Operation Banyan Marsus’ Pakistani armed forces gave a “full response” to the Indian military’s actions.

PTI