Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday thanked US President Donald Trump for announcing a pause in the operation in the Strait of Hormuz.

His statement came hours after President Trump suspended “Project Freedom” to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz, claiming progress in negotiations with Iran toward an agreement to end the war.

“I am grateful to President Donald Trump for his courageous leadership and timely announcement regarding the pause in Project Freedom in the Strait of Hormuz,” PM Shehbaz, who is making efforts for permanent peace between the countries, said in a social media post on X.

President Trump’s gracious response to the request made by Pakistan and other brotherly countries, particularly the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, will go a long way towards advancing regional peace, stability and reconciliation during this sensitive period, he said.

Shehbaz also said that Pakistan “remains firmly committed to supporting all efforts that promote restraint and a peaceful resolution of conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy”.

He hoped that “the current momentum will lead to a lasting agreement that secures durable peace and stability for the region and beyond”.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz expressed hope that talks between the US and Iran would lead to lasting peace. He made the remarks while addressing the 6th International Paigham-e-Islam Conference in Islamabad.

He strongly highlighted Pakistan’s mediation efforts, saying “these led to the opening of doors of negotiations between the two sides”.

He expressed confidence that the dialogue will soon turn into sustainable peace in the region without loss of more human lives.

In his remarks, he thanked the US and Iran for coming to Pakistan. The premier also thanked Saudi Arabia, China and Turkiye for playing their part in peace talks between the US and Iran.

The remark came after reports that the US and Iran are closer to a deal.