Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan may be tested for coronavirus or asked to go into isolation. This is because a well-known philanthropist tested positive Tuesday for the COVID-19 after meeting Khan.

Imran Khan’s dilemma

Faisal Edhi, son of late philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi and chairman of the Edhi Foundation, met Imran Khan last week. He then tested positive a few days later. Khan’s personal physician Faisal Sultan told media that he would meet the prime minister soon. He will also ask Khan to undergo the coronavirus test.

“I will recommend him to get tested when I meet him . We will follow all protocols in place and make recommendations accordingly,” Sultan said. The protocols recommend self-isolation for people who meet those tested positive for the coronavirus.

COVID-19 death toll in Pakistan

Pakistan reported 16 more deaths Tuesday from the coronavirus. The new deaths took the country’s toll to 192. The number of confirmed positive cases spiked to over 9,000.

If Imran Khan is forced into quarantine it is not clear how he will run the government. Khan is currently working as per routine and also chaired a meeting of Cabinet.

Earlier, Saad, son of Faisal Edhi told the ‘Dawn’ newspaper that his father started showing symptoms last week, soon after meeting Imran Khan. The meeting took place April 15.

“The symptoms lasted for four days before subsiding,” Saad said. “However, my father has recovered sufficiently and is doing better in self-isolation here. He was not admitted to any hospital,” Saad added.

Sizable donation

Faisal Edhi had met Khan to hand over a Rs 10 million cheque for the premier’s coronavirus relief fund. The late Abdul Sattar Edhi founded the ‘Edhi Foundation. It is the leading charity organisation in Pakistan.

PTI