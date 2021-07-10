Islamabad: Pakistan Saturday reported 1,828 new Covid-19 cases, marking the third consecutive day that the single-day spike remained above 1,700.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Saturday’s figure was the highest since June 4, when the number stood at 1,923, Dawn news reported.

With the new addition, the country’s overall infection tally stood at 971,304.

Pakistan’s death toll increased to 22,555, while 48,134 tests were conducted in the last 24-hour period, the NCOC reported.