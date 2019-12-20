New Delhi: Pakistan-based terror groups plan ‘to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Ramlila ground here, December 22’ where he is scheduled to address a mega rally organised by the BJP on the issue of the Centre’s move to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi, the Intelligence agencies have informed the Special Protection Group (SPG) and the Delhi Police.

Both the SPG and Delhi Police are responsible for the security at the Ramlila ground

The central agencies have directed the security establishments to fully implement ‘instruction contained in the Blue Book for the protection of the Prime Minister while making the security arrangements’.

The agencies said they have fresh inputs that ‘terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operatives have been mobilised in India to hit the Prime Minister at Ramlila ground, where a huge gathering and presence of mediapersons in huge numbers are expected’. Modi along with various NDA Chief Ministers and cabinet ministers will be present at the rally

The agencies have also said: “The guidelines contained in Chapter 10 of the Blue Book titled ‘Security Arrangements in a Democratic Polity’ may be followed so as to avoid harsh and impractical measures.”

The agencies have also written: “The recent enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act (December 12), the Ram Janmabhoomi verdict (November 9) and abrogation of Article 370 (August 5), besides pre-emptive air strikes on non-military targets inside Pakistan by Indian Air Force (IAF) have added fresh dimensions to the threat scenario.”

The agencies said that in the given situation reprisal action by Pakistan based terrorists groups cannot be ruled out.

“In October 2019, letter received by National Investigation Agency (NIA) purportedly published by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), threatened to target Indian dignitaries, including the Prime Minister, to avenge the alleged excesses by the Indian Armed Forces in Jammu and Kashmir,” the agencies have written in the report.

“It would be essential to put in place stringent access control measures, appropriate security law and order arrangements and crowd control mechanism at the venue and route of the Prime Minister,” the agencies said.

IANS