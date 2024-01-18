Islamabad: Pakistani airstrikes in Iran Thursday morning killed four children and three women, a local official told Iranian state television.

A deputy governor of Sistan and Baluchistan province, Ali Reza Marhamati, gave the casualty figures in a telephone interview. He did not immediately elaborate.

The strikes early Thursday follow Iran launching strikes into Pakistan Tuesday night, raising tensions between nuclear-armed Islamabad and Tehran. It also comes amid Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip raising tensions across the wider Middle East.

AP