New Delhi: Pakistan pace bowler Hassan Ali started a new phase of life by tying the knot with Indian national Shamia Arzoo back in August.

Even before the wedding ceremony took place in Dubai, various photos and videos went viral on social media celebrating the joining of a Pakistani with an Indian.

And now, the couple has gone viral on the internet yet again. Shamia, who grew up in Dubai but belongs to a family in Haryana, visited her husband’s home in Pakistan for the first time.

Shamia recently took to her social media handles to share adorable pictures of her meeting her in-laws and seeing Hassan’s home in Gurjanwala in the Pakistani state of Punjab for the first time.

Take a look at the pictures:

Shamia, 26, is from Haryana and is a flight engineer with Emirates Airlines. Her family members are now settled in the Indian capital of New Delhi.

It is interesting to note that Hassan is not the first Pakistani cricketer to marry an Indian national. He is in fact fourth in line after Zaheer Abbas, Mohsin Khan and Shoaib Malik.

PNN