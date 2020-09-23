Mumbai: Hindi film actress Kangana Ranaut has been hitting the headlines for being vocal on various issues in the film industry after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. While people have slammed her for using Sushant’s name for personal vendetta, many have also come out in her support.

The Queen actress has been speaking openly on many issues for the past few weeks. After the death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, she is lashing at the Hindi film industry and its stars.

Due to this, she has got into a dispute with many actresses and politicians recently. At the same time, Kangana Ranaut is being discussed not only in India but also in the neighboring country Pakistan.

People think Kangana is too arrogant. She does not think before giving a statement. She had recently called Urmila Matondkar a ‘soft porn star’. Similarly, she had called actress Richa Chhadha and Swara Bhasker as B-grade actresses while she herself got offended after being called ‘haramkhor’ and played the victim card with Shiv Sena.

People slammed her for her hypocrisy on social media. She was also targeted for calling farmers as anti-nationals and terrorists. Netizens think, she is doing all this to enter into politics.

However, refuting the allegations, Kangana tweeted, “I may come across as a very ladaku person but it’s not true, I have a record of never starting a fight, I will quit twitter if anyone can prove otherwise, I never start a fight but I finish every fight. Lord Krishna said when someone asks you to fight you mustn’t deny them.”

I may come across as a very ladaku person but it’s not true, I have a record of never starting a fight, I will quit twitter if anyone can prove otherwise, I never start a fight but I finish every fight. Lord Krishna said when someone aks you to fight you mustn’t deny them 🙂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020

This tweet of Kangana has not gone well with Shaniera Akram, wife of Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram.

Taking a dig at Kangana, Wasim Akram’s wife Shaniera Akram wrote,” You may not start fights, but you’re not exactly Mother Teresa now are you…”

You may not start fights, but you’re not exactly Mother Teresa now are you… https://t.co/CQE0fbL9lP — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) September 21, 2020

Shaniara Akram’s tweet on Kangana is going viral on social media. Many social media users are giving their feedback on this tweet.