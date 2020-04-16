Islamabad: Of Pakistan’s 6,297 confirmed coronavirus cases, Punjab has the highest at 3,016, followed by Sindh province with 1,668 infections. The country’s death toll currently stands at 117.

Seven more Tableeghi Jamaat meembers were tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Thursday.

Of the seven cases, six were reported in Sahiwal and one in Pakpattan. Two weeks ago, 198 Tableeghi Jamaat workers were quarantined in Pakpattan and their test reports were received Monday.

Of the 198, one member tested positive for the virus, Pakpattan Deputy Commissioner Ahmed Kamal Maan said, while other activists have been sent to Peshawar.

He said still 97 preachers were quarantined in mosques as their reports were pending.

Amid the pandemic, a video of doctors in Pakistan dancing for COVID-19 patients has gone viral on social media.

Watch the video here: https://twitter.com/thetribunechd/status/1249733587953311754

The video is being widely circulated over the internet, bringing cheers to many during these dark times.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Ministry of Railways has finalised a strategy for partially resuming train operations across all four provinces upon the end of a lockdown or any relaxation amid the coronavirus pandemic, sources said.

According to the strategy, “train operations will partially resume in all four provinces and 24 trains will start functioning for up and down operations after approval from the Prime Minister before (April) 25”, The Express Tribune reported Thursday citing the sources as saying.

Staff and passengers must adhere to safety guidelines during the special train operation while strict action would be taken as per railway rules in case of violations.

Agencies