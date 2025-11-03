A viral video has struck an emotional chord with Indian cricket fans. During the Women’s Cricket World Cup final between India and South Africa, a heartwarming moment surfaced online that moved everyone. The video shows three Pakistani fans watching the match on TV while wearing Pakistan team jerseys. But as soon as the Indian national anthem, “Jana Gana Mana,” begins playing, something unexpected happens.

The clip captures the three Pakistani fans, two young men and a young girl, suddenly standing up and showing respect by grooving to the Indian national anthem. The gesture has left both Indian and Pakistani fans momentarily overwhelmed with emotion.

The video was shared by Arshad Muhammad, a resident of Pakistan. The three fans were watching the India vs. South Africa final on a big screen at home. As soon as singer Sunidhi Chauhan began performing “Jana Gana Mana” in the stadium, they recorded their reactions on mobile phones and posted the clip on social media. Within hours, the video sparked widespread discussion across media platforms in both countries.

Social media users have reacted to the video in various ways. One user commented, “Lots of love and respect to you, brother.” Another wrote, “If someone had done this in India, who knows what would have happened to them by now.” Yet another user added, “Seeing so much respect for India, brother, made my day.”