New Delhi: Pakistani cyber groups have allegedly targeted multiple Indian defence websites, potentially compromising sensitive information, including login credentials of defence personnel, the Army said.

A group identifying itself as “Pakistan Cyber Force” claimed to have accessed classified data from the Military Engineer Services and the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses. The Indian Army confirmed that a probe is underway.

In a related incident, the group reportedly attempted to deface the official website of Armoured Vehicle Nigam Limited, a defence public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence. According to the Army, the hackers replaced the site’s interface with a Pakistani flag and an image of the Al Khalid tank.

As a precaution, the Armoured Vehicle Nigam Limited’s website has been taken offline for a detailed security audit. Officials said the move is intended to assess the extent of any breach and to restore the website’s integrity.

Cybersecurity experts and government agencies are actively monitoring online activity for additional threats, particularly those linked to Pakistan-based actors. The Army said surveillance has been intensified to detect and neutralise any further intrusion attempts.

