Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulldozers Wednesday razed to the ground the ‘illegal office’ of Kangana Ranaut while she was airborne from Chandigarh to Mumbai.

Kangana took to social media to brand Mumbai as Pakistan, alluding to the myth that there is no democracy in the neighbouring country.

This did not go down well with noted Pakistani journalist Meher Tarar, who replied, “Dear Kangna, please do your political battle / any other battle without naming our country. In Pakistan, the homes or offices of national heroes are not demolished. Earlier, Kangana also compared Mumbai to PoK (Pakistan occupied Kashmir).”

BMC alleges that some of the constructions at Kangana’s office are illegal. For this, a notice was sent to Kangana on behalf of BMC but there was no response.

The Bombay High Court Wednesday, however, stayed the demolition.

Kangana’s lawyer had challenged the BMC notice earlier in the morning before the high court, contending that there are no illegalities in the office works even as the civic demolition squad swooped on the premises in Bandra West.

The high court has directed the BMC to file its reply to Ranaut’s plea challenging the demolition order by 3 p.m. Thursday.

Even as the high court was hearing the matter, the BMC H-West Ward dozen-strong team, which was accompanied by a strong police posse, halted the demolition process awaiting the court orders.

On BMC’s action, Kangana Ranaut wrote in a tweet, ‘Babur and his army.’

In another tweet, she wrote: Pakistan….#deathofdemocracy

In another, Kangana while sharing a picture from BMC’s demolition drive wrote: “I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy.”