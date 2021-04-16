A video is going viral on social media where a man can be seen mercilessly beating a group of kids.

The video is reportedly from a madrasa (school) in Pakistan and the man is believed to be the teacher at the school.

Many people on social media are shocked to see such brutality from a teacher.

In the video, the kids and the teacher are sitting on the floor. Three children are sitting close to the teacher while others are behind him.

When you beat kids in madarsas & rural schools, they grow up with problems, you expose them to vulnerability,to poor self esteem and mental issues. When they grow up they follow the same path of violence, humiliation, torture and destruction.

Look at the current wave of protests. pic.twitter.com/62za4GoGZd — Ayaz Latif Palijo (@AyazLatifPalijo) April 14, 2021

When the teacher starts beating them the innocent kids are requesting him to stop. But even after hearing their cries, the teacher continues to thrash them.

The teacher keeps beating the children till the end of the video.

Hundreds of Pakistani citizens have condemned the video and have demanded strong action against the teacher.