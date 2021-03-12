Peshawar: A Pakistani TikTok star from Peshawar died by suicide after a female fan rejected his marriage proposal, a media report said.

Twenty-year-old Shahzad Ahmad, who had over a million followers on the Chinese video-sharing app, had tried to die by suicide in the recent past but was saved, The Express Tribune report said on Thursday.

“He was in love with a girl but her father turned down his marriage proposal repeatedly after which Shahzad was really depressed and he committed suicide,” the victim’s brother Sajjad said a complaint he had filed.

One of Shahzad’s friend told The Express Tribune: “Two years ago, he was approached by a girl who claimed to be a fan. This relation developed into a friendship soon but the girl was just a 16-year-old teenager studying in school.

“He immediately proposed her but his proposal was turned down on the basis of the girl’s age.”

