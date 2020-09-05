Jammu: Pakistani troops repeatedly violated the ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) Saturday by indulging in firing and intense shelling in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, to which the Indian forces retaliated befittingly, the Army said.

“After a ceasefire violation in the morning, again at about 5.30 pm, the Pakistan troops indulged in unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Shahpur, Kirni, and Degwar sectors. The Indian Army retaliated befittingly,” said Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Devender Anand.

Reports from these sectors on the LoC said that heavy firing and shelling by both the sides was still on.

Residents of villages situated in Shahpur, Kirni and Degwar sectors remained huddled inside their homes for the entire day while praying for their lives during the shelling.

Pakistan has been violating the LoC ceasefire with impunity since the beginning of this year. At least 24 civilians have been killed and over 100 injured in more than 2,730 LoC ceasefire violations by Pakistan so far in 2020.

IANS