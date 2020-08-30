Noida (UP): A Pakistani woman has been arrested here for allegedly violating visa rules. This information was given by Gautam Buddh Nagar police officials Sunday. The 36-year-old Pakistan woman was identified as Nausheen Naaz from Karachi. She was held Saturday. Naaz was staying with her husband at their Ajmeri Gate home in Delhi on a long-term visa. The couple had got married in 2005, the officials said.

“The woman had entered Noida in violation of the rules of her long-term visa. She was in a bus which was intercepted for checking under a flyover at Sector 14A of the city. She was arrested after inspection,” a police spokesperson said. An FIR has been lodged against her at the Sector 20 police station under Section 14 of the Foreigners’ Act, 1946. Further legal proceedings are underway in the case, he added.

According to officials, the woman’s visa allowed her long-term stay in India but not outside Delhi. For travelling anywhere outside the national capital she was required to have necessary permissions, they said.

The Pakistani woman was on her way to Sector 137 of Noida for a picnic along with some relatives. She was in the minibus but got arrested soon after crossing over into the UP territory. The others accompanying her were left after the inspection, the officials said.

The Saturday arrest came at a time when lockdown-like curbs are imposed in Noida, like elsewhere across Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh government had given lockdown orders amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Security checks intensify across Uttar Pradesh, especially at state and district borders, during the period of restriction. That is the reason why the bus was stopped and checked.