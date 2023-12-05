Islamabad: The Pakistan government said Tuesday that it has released Rs 17.4 billion to the election commission for the upcoming general elections, a day after the poll body raised concerns over the non-provision of funds.

Cash-strapped Pakistan, which is facing both political and economic instability, is going to the polls February 8.

In a statement Tuesday, the Finance Division said it has released Rs 17.4 billion to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in addition to Rs 10 billion released in July 2023 for the conduct of general elections in the country.

“This brings the total released amount to Rs 27.4 billion for holding general elections. The Finance Division remains committed to the provision of funds as and when required by the Election Commission of Pakistan,” it added.

The development comes a day after the electoral body raised concern over the delay in the release of the urgently needed amount for the conduct of polls.

Addressing the ECP’s concerns, caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi had said that the government would meet the financial needs of the ECP ahead of the February 8 general election.

“There is no crisis in meeting the financial needs of the ECP,” Solangi said in a post on X. “Whatever budgeted amount is needed by the ECP will be released as per its needs accordingly,” he said.

Solangi’s statement followed media reports that the ECP summoned the finance secretary on Monday for the ministry’s failure to provide the funds allocated for the election.

The minister said the Cabinet already approved Rs 42 billion for the ECP’s needs and Rs 10 billion had been released so far.

“We firmly stand behind the ECP in holding free and fair elections as mandated by Article 218(3) of the Constitution,” he added.

Last week, the electoral body rejected as “baseless and misleading” the media reports about a delay in the upcoming general elections.

PTI