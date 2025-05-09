New Delhi: Pakistan’s military likely used Turkish-made drones during its May 8 attack on Indian cities, the Indian government said Friday.

In a joint press briefing, officials stated that preliminary forensic analysis of debris recovered from downed drones indicated the use of “Asisguard Songar” models Turkish-made UAVs commonly employed for surveillance and precision strikes.

“On the intervening night of May 8 and 9, 2025, Pakistan’s military carried out multiple violations of Indian airspace along the entire western border with an intent to target military infrastructure,” said Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, who co-led the briefing.

She added that Pakistan also resorted to firing heavy-caliber weapons along the Line of Control (LoC).

Officials said the attack included widespread aerial intrusions. “Along the International Border and Line of Control, drone intrusions were attempted from Leh to Sir Creek at 36 locations, involving approximately 300 to 400 drones and non-kinetic means,” Singh said.

The government said the purpose of the large-scale aerial activity was likely to test India’s air defense systems and gather intelligence.

The situation escalated later that night when an armed Pakistani UAV attempted to target the Bathinda military station. The drone was detected and neutralized, officials said.

In retaliation, India launched armed drones targeting four Pakistani air defense sites. One of the Indian drones successfully destroyed an air defense radar, according to the briefing.

The government added that the cross-border aggression was not limited to drones. Pakistan also carried out artillery shelling along the LoC using heavy-caliber guns and armed drones in areas including Sunder, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar, Rajouri, Akhnoor and Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir. The attacks resulted in some injuries and losses among Indian Army personnel.

“Pakistan Army also suffered major losses in Indian retaliatory fire,” an official said during the briefing, which included Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Col. Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.