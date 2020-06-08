Palghar (Maharashtra): Vinsu Dharma Dhangada, a 32-year-old farmer — who was questioned by the CID in connection with the April 16 Palghar lynching case of two sadhus and their driver — committed suicide, officials said here Monday.

Dhangada’s body was found Saturday, hanging by a nylon rope on a tree in Divshi-Chinchpada village under the jurisdiction of Kasa Police Station.

He was among the hundreds of villagers questioned by the Palghar Police and later the Crime Investigation Department in connection with the mob-lynching of two Sadhus and their driver here on the night of April 16-17 which had sparked off a nationwide political furore.

An official of Kasa Police Station, requesting anonymity, said that Dhangada had been questioned along with groups of the people in the village to probe their suspected role in the lynching case, but since no suicide note has been found, the motive behind his (Dhangada’s) extreme step is being investigated.

Presently, the Kasa Police have seized the rope, lodged an accidental death report and is awaiting the autopsy report before questioning his family members, he added.

Divshi-Chinchpada is in close proximity to Gadchinchale — the village where Sadhu Kalpavriksha Giri Maharaj (70), Sushil Giri Maharaj (35), and their vehicle driver Nilesh Telgade (30) — were proceeding to Surat, but waylaid and done to death by a violent mob which mistook them for kidnappers.

The case was earlier handled by Palghar Police and following a political uproar, it was transferred to the CID and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh visited the area for a spot assessment of the situation last month.

Till date, more than 150 persons have been arrested, including several political activists. Deshmukh later shunted out the Superintendent of Police, while several police personnel from Kasa transferred to other police stations within the district.

IANS