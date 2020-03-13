BHUBANESWAR: The euphoria of Holi is over for the common man but not for the Gods. One can witness the splash of colour, enjoyment and fireworks for three days at the village of Harirajpur in Jatni that is gearing up to celebrate Panchu Dola Melana from March 14-17, 2020. It may be noted that the Melana was started in the year 1637 by the villagers of Harirajpur.

It is claimed to be an invitation of Baba Somnath (Lord Shiva) who is the Thanapati or presiding head of the village and he invites all the other Shiva idols of neighbouring villages. No female idols ever participate at this melana.

The 383-year-old Harirajpur Melana is Odisha’s answer to Holi celebrations across India. More than 80 villages participate in the event with palanquins, more than 2000 mela stalls are put up every year and lakhs of devotees visit the shrines. It speaks of the event’s popularity.

On March 14, 80 idols from neighbouring will congregate in the village (which is also known as Jamiba) and the melana will start on March 17, 2020. The fireworks on the occasion is a crowd-puller.

Idols from neighbouring villages of Harirajpur like Banga, Budhapada, Kudiari, Kakudia, Kanti, Kantia, Niranjanpur, Haata Bazaar, Kusumati, ChhanaGhara, Tirimala and many more will be participating in the event.

In an interaction with Orissa POST the president of Harirajpur Melana committee Premananda Mohanty said, “This Melana has a unique tradition where more than 3 Lakh people gather to attend the event every year. People seek blessings of the Lord Shiva at the Melana Padia and later they shower the idols with Fagu or colours.’

Secretary of the committee Sangram Keshari Pradhan said, “The whole process of procession of idols is known as ‘kunja’ or ‘jhankia’. The special Prasad during this melana is Sakar, Khai, Ukhada, Chaana, Nabat and Gaja.

The village celebrate the festival by wearing new clothes and by fasting on the day the idols arrive at Harirajpur. On threes three days, the villagers only eat vegetarian food. A special handi bhog is made which is served to all 80 idols. The idols rest on a special ‘pindi’ or ‘chandani’ which is already constructed by the servitors at Harirajpur village.

During these three days a village expo is also organised where cows, bullocks and household products are sold for the villagers to buy. Local singers and dancers perform at local functions. The colourful ‘Meena Bazaar’ attracts the small children of the village.

The people of backward classes get bhog from every household of the village on these three days. A special ‘sankirtan’ is organised this year to allure more people. On the occasion of Panchu Dola Melana,

Harirajpur village welcomes everyone with open arms.

Chaitali Shome,OP