Bhubaneswar: On the second day of his visit to Sambalpur Saturday, 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman Kartik Pandian reviewed progress of various developmental projects while also interacting with students and the general public.

Pandian participated in the Nua-O programme at Mandalia Ground, where he interacted with college students. He asked the students to utilise the platform offered by the platform to showcase their talent and achieve overall personality development in addition to academic excellence.

Giving example of prominent personalities of the district, like IAS PK Mishra, Pandian urged the students to work hard with self-confidence to achieve success in life. He motivated them to dream big and work hard towards achieving their goals.

Later, the 5T Chairman visited the Maa Samaleswari Temple and reviewed the progress of the SAMLEI project, which is being implemented in two phases with a total cost of Rs 292 crore, and is set to be inaugurated January 27.

Moreover, he reviewed the progress of the construction of 4 Instream Storage Structures (ISS) on the Bheden river in Budharaja, Kirasasan, Saida and Gochhara in Kuchinda being built at a total cost of Rs 210 crore. Among other projects, he reviewed Mega PWS projects in 7 blocks being built with a total cost of Rs 802 crore, 16 road projects being built at a cost of Rs 131 crore and 16 bridge projects being built at a cost of Rs 90 crore.

“Work on many of the major projects was taken up after the previous visit of the 5T Chairman to Sambalpur in July, 2023, when he had attended grievance meetings and took feedback from the public,” said an official.