Bhubaneswar: Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha, Kartik Pandian visited various places in Sundargarh district Wednesday to review the progress of a number of ongoing projects. He also interacted with the general public to learn about their grievances.

Among the projects Pandian reviewed were the mega lift irrigation projects at Semina, Riughat, Khairidihi and Satara. He also took stock of the ongoing work on the mega piped water supply project, instream storage structures and construction of bridges. Incidentally some of these development works started after Pandian’s last visit in March 2023.

Pandian narrated to the people the intention of the Odisha government in providing the best of facilities to people in Sundargarh district. He informed that in 2019 when FIH chose Rourkela as one of the venues for the 2023 Hockey World Cup, there was virtually no infrastructure available. Initially the FIH was a bit skeptic due to the lack of infrastructure including the stadium and hotels in Rourkela. However, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik emphasised that infrastructure will be developed rapidly and the results are there for everyone to see, Pandian stated. Hence the facilities promised to the people will be completed on time, Pandian asserted.

The 5T and Nabin Odisha chairman also attended meetings in Sundargarh Sadar and Balisankara blocks. He heard the grievances of the people and promised them an early solution.

PNN