Bhubaneswar: A panel discussion on Right to Education and Health was organised by Odisha Shramajeebee Manch (OSM) and Mahila Shramajeebee Manch, Odisha (MSMO) here Wednesday. They had also started a month-long statewide campaign on education and health, November 5, which covers 12 lakh households from 17 districts of the state.

In the event, government’s apathy towards public education and healthcare in the state and lack of public pressure were discussed.

Anjan Pradhan, convenor of OSM, said as per the report of National RTE Forum, 6.6 per cent of schools of the state are compliant with RTE norms after 10 years of implementation of Right to Education Act 2009. There are 306 schools without a school building. The state government has also closed down 966 schools where the student strength is less than 10.

Shanti Bhoi President, MSMO said nearly 25 per cent elementary schools in the state failed to meet the teacher norms mandated under the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

Also, not a single school in the state has made any arrangement fot Children with Special Needs (CWSN).

Earlier more than 1500 people from 17 districts had participated in the bike rally as a part of the sangathan’s month-long statewide campaign on education and health.