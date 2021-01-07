Bhubaneswar: A high power committee was constituted Thursday by the Odisha government for making necessary recommendations regarding reservation of seats for students of government high schools in engineering and medical Colleges in the state. The panel will be headed by Justice AK Mishra (chairperson), who is a retired judge of the Orissa High Court.

Other members of the Committee include Prof. Ashok Kumar Das, former vice-chancellor of Utkal University and Former Head of the Laser and Plasma Technology Division at BAR, Prof (Dr) CBK Mohanty, director, Medical Education and Training, Odisha, BS Poonia, IAS, chairman, Council of High Secondary Education, G Reghu, IAS, director, Technical Education and Training and AK Nayak, OAS, Joint Secretary to Government, SD&TE Department. Incidentally AK Nayak has appointed as the convenor of the panel.

The committee will discuss and announce on the total number of seats that will be reserved for students who pass out from government schools.

PNN