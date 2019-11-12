Baripada: In view of the poor poll results in the Assembly and general elections in Mayurbhanj, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has laid emphasis on strengthening its organizational base in the district.

Notably, the party has won three out of nine assembly segments while the lone Lok Sabha seat was wrested by the BJP.

The party has recently handed over the organizational task to party observer MLA Pranab Prakash Das.

Das has underscored the need to reclaim the lost ground although the BJD has emphasised on bringing about a turnaround in the organization.

The BJD has taken up its organisational issue seriously as the BJP has made inroads into its bastion in the panchayat and Assembly polls.

Das visited Rairangpur two days back and reviewed the progress of the party organization with the MLAs, ex-MLAs and party functionaries. He has formed a four-member committee to revamp the sagging organizational structure of the party.

The team consists of Revenue Minister and Bangiriposi MLA Sudam Marndi, former deputy speaker of Assembly Sananda Marandi, Rajya Sabha MP Sarojini Hembram and party’s district unit executive president Debasish Marandi.

The committee members have been asked to maintain coordination among themselves so as to empower the grassroot workers. Hectic efforts have been made ahead of the civic body elections.

However, politicos were agog after district unit president Debasish Mohanty was kept out of the committee.

Mohanty supporters, however, did not like the decision to ignore Mohanty in the committee formation.

Party observers, however, held a closed-door meeting with Morada MLA Rajkishore Das, Karanjia MLA Basanti Hembram, former MLA Bhadab Hansda, Saiba Sushil Kumar Hansda, Mangal Singh Modi, Srinath Soren and Ganeswar Patra.

These leaders were also advised to make their best efforts to set the organization in order.

Das also warned of action against leaders if they indulge in factionalism and indiscipline.

The party stalwarts know the BJP has no grassroots support in the district, but it performed well due to infighting in the ruling party.

Minister Arun Sahoo was the party observer for the district. Pranab Prakash Das has replaced Sahoo recently.

The BJD district unit is very active now while some of its leaders have started lobbying for the party’s organizational responsibilities, it was learnt.

It may be noted here that former Morada MLA Maharaj Prabin Chandra Bhanjadeo was denied BJD ticket in the recent election. Miffed with ticket denial, he quit the party and joined the BJP.