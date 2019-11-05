Baripada: Even as the forest officials are planning to release a rescued pangolin in Nandankanan Zoo, the scaly reptile has mysteriously disappeared from the office of Pithabata Forest Range Tuesday morning.

According to sources, the pangolin was seized from a smuggling racket near a Dhaba under Pithabata range. A day after its seizure the animal had given birth to a cub Thursday.

However, the cub died Monday morning, said Baripada forest range officer Soyong Mallik. The animal was under special care of the officials at the office while it was restless after the death of its cub. “The animal was under depression after losing its baby and had managed to escape from office”, said Mallik.

The officials said the animal was under observation by them till Monday morning.

It was decided to shift the pangolin to Nandankanan Zoo from Pithabata Forest Range Office. But after the death of the cub the zoo authorities instructed the forest officials to release the pangolin after seven days. But the animal has disappeared Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, a squad of sniffer dogs was pressed into service by police but the animal could not be found till the last report came in. The forest officials said it is a nocturnal animal which will be searched for at night.