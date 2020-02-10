Cuttack: Justice Sanjeeb Kumar Panigrahi was sworn in as a judge of the Orissa High Court here Monday.

Acting Chief Justice Sanju Panda administered the oath to Panigrahi at the old HC complex here around 2pm. HC judges and other dignitaries were present on the occasion, said a source.

Notably, Panigrahi was appointed as a HC judge after the approval from the President and recommendation of the Ministry of Law and Justice February 7.

Panigrahi was an advocate-on-record in the Supreme Court and handled cases as counsel for state of Odisha in the top court.

Earlier, the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended appointment of advocate Panigrahi and judicial officer Bibhu Prasad Routray as judges to Orissa HC October 2019.

The apex court Collegium comprising then Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice NV Ramana and Justice SA Bobde had resolved to recommend the appointment.