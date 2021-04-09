Panikoili: The IIC of Panikoili Police Station in Jajpur district was reportedly asked to perform ‘nagin dance’ and was manhandled by a group of people, Friday.

Five policemen, all in uniforms, had performed ‘nagin dance’ inside the Panikoili police station on the occasion of Holi. A video of the incident had gone viral on social media.

The IIC of the police station Friday went to an accident site here for investigation. A crowd had already gathered at the spot. It was when the IIC reached the spot that some people recognized him and asked him to perform the same dance as he had performed on Holi.

A spat ensued between the IIC and the people. The scene turned uglier when some people from the crowd humiliated and manhandled the cop.

Notably, taking the ‘nagin dance’ incident seriously, Jajpur SP Rahul PR had conducted a preliminary investigation and suspended ASI Sanjay Dash. The suspension of the ASI came hours after the video featuring five cops including a female cop went viral March 30.

Then the SP had said that they had launched an investigation and on the basis of the report, action would be taken against all the other personnel involved.