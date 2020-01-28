Pune: Ace Indian cueist Pankaj Advani claimed Tuesday yet another Senior National Billiards Championship title with a 5-2 win over Sourav Kothari in a pulsating final here.

After losing the first frame in the best of nine 150-up tie, Advani bounced back with breaks of 95 and 151 to go 2-1 up. The fourth frame was won by Sourav with the help of a break of 135 to level the match 2-all as the players went into a mid-match interval.

On return, Advani raised his game to the next level, winning the next three frames with breaks of 135, 94 and 109 to clinch the title. This is Advani’s 33rd national title in total and 10th in the senior category.

Earlier in the semifinal, Pankaj blanked Gujarat’s Dhvaj Haria 5-0 with a supreme performance. The match included four 150 breaks and one of 81.

“I’m glad to win this title despite an improved standard in our country’s level of the 3-ball game,” Advani said. “I’d like to dedicate this title to Jyotsna Savur, the wife of my coach Arvind Savur, who passed away recently. She was like a mother to me and I pray her soul rests in peace. This one is for you Aunty Jyotsna!”

The 23-time World Champion will begin his national snooker campaign back at the same venue, once the qualifying rounds are over.

Result: Pankaj Advani defeated Sourav Kothari 5-2; 13-150(131*), 152(95, 57)-12, 151(151)-00, 62(62)-150(142), 150(135)-45, 150(94)-48, 150(109)-02.

PNN & Agencies