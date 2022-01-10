Mumbai: Acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi is all set to bring one of his most loved roles as Madhav Mishra with the third instalment of courtroom drama web show Criminal Justice.

According to reports, the third instalment is going to be shot on a much bigger scale with a mix of new as well as old characters from the franchise coming together in a new story line.

Pankaj commenced the shoot for Criminal Justice 3 from the first week of January in Mumbai.

A source said: “‘Criminal Justice’ has always been a franchise very close to Pankaj. The journey which started off from the first season in 2019 got such an overwhelming response that we’re already starting to shoot the third season in the start of 2022.”

The source added: “Madhav Mishra’s character is somewhat like Pankaj – he stands for what is right, no matter what; he believes in uplifting and supporting the weaker sections of our society; and he relies on just two traits – honesty and pure talent.”

Criminal Justice 3 is directed by Rohan Sippy, produced by Applause Entertainment starring Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role and will stream on Disney+ Hotstar towards the end of 2022.