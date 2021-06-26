Mumbai: Actor Pankaj Tripathi Saturday pledged support to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), on the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. He says authorities from NCB Patna Zonal Unit have reached out to him for the cause.

“The authorities from NCB Patna reached out to me for this cause, and anything that is associated with Bihar and in public concerns, I personally have interest to lend my support for such campaigns and awareness creation drives,” he says.

Pankaj says it is his social responsibility to fulfil his duty. “Cinema is one of the favourite mediums of the youth, and as an actor if we initiate any awareness campaign it may reach out to maximum people, creating more impact. It’s a social responsibility for me as an actor and as a citizen to fulfil my duty as much as I can,” he said.