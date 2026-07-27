New Delhi: Actor Pankaj Tripathi will be honoured with the Artist of Distinction award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The honour will be presented to celebrate the actors exceptional contribution to Indian cinema and his remarkable journey as one of the country’s most respected performers. This will also be the first time the National Award-winning actor will attend the festival and receive the honour in Melbourne, Australia, according to a press release. Tripathi, known for his roles in projects such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Newton, and Stree, among others, said it is “truly special and incredibly meaningful” to receive the award. “To be soon receiving the ‘Artist of Distinction’ honour at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is deeply humbling.

As an actor, I have always believed that stories have the extraordinary power to transcend boundaries, connect hearts and bring people closer, irrespective of language or geography,” he said in a statement. “To have my journey be recognised on an international platform like IFFM…Every milestone in my career has been possible because of the trust and collaboration of filmmakers, writers, directors, fellow actors, technicians and, above all, the audiences who have embraced my work with so much love. This recognition belongs as much to them as it does to me.”