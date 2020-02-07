BHUBANESWAR: The launch of e-portal, PanniPariba.com was held at Press Club in Bhubaneswar, Friday. The event was attended by VV Amarnath Giri, grandson of former President of India VV Giri and founder of e-portal Ranjan Kumar Sahoo.

The e-portal was launched for the people of the city to order their daily dose of fresh fruits and vegetables. The price of vegetables and fruits are kept lesser than the market.

The USP of this portal is that it procures the vegetables and fruits directly from farmers and delivers at the customers’ doorstep.

The portal has a vision to start selling healthy veggies and fruits in 56 different cities of India by March 2020. The major advantage of this e-portal is that it will engage transgenders to help in marketing and it will also pay the farmers directly.

V.V Amarnath Giri said, “Delivering healthy and fresh vegetables is like delivering good life. The farmers of Odisha and that of India will definitely receive direct business orders and will ensure better financial status for them.