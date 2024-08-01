New Delhi: Opposition leaders Thursday took swipe at the Modi government over water leakage in a lobby of the new Parliament building and hailed the ‘sturdy’ old Parliament building.

Congress Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore posted on X a video of water leaking from the roof in a lobby of the new Parliament building and a bucket placed to collect it. He also submitted a notice for moving an adjournment motion to discuss the issue in the Lok Sabha.

Sharing the video, Tagore said on X, “Paper leakage outside, water leakage inside. The recent water leakage in the Parliament lobby used by the President highlights urgent weather resilience issues in the new building, just a year after completion.”

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also took a swipe at the government over the issue.

“The old Parliament was better than this new Parliament as there even former MPs could come and meet. Why not go back to the old Parliament building, at least till the time the water leakage programme is going on in the (new) Parliament building built with billions of rupees,” he said in a post on X and shared the video of the leakage.

“People are asking whether water dripping from every new roof constructed under the BJP government is a part of their well thought out design or….,” Yadav said, taking a swipe at the Centre.

Following criticism, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said the water leak in the new Parliament building was due to displacement of an adhesive material used to fix glass domes over the lobby and corrective measures were taken immediately.

