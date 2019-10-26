Bhubaneswar: State-based human rights activist sought the intervention of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in the alleged indifference of the central and state government towards a para-athlete from the state thus leading him to sacrifice his dream of participating in the Para Olympics.

The shameful incident came to light after some media reports on the plight of L Ramesh of Rayagada. The athlete, despite his capabilities, has to work as a daily wager in order to eke out a living.

His right leg got paralyzed due to Polio in his early childhood days. However, his disability could not succeed in dousing his indomitable spirit to become a Karate expert. His coach, Appan, noticed his dedication and love for the game and trained him. Since then, he never looked back and went on to win several competitions.

Subsequently, he participated in various sports events in both national and international level and won gold, silver and bronze. He won his first gold medal at a district level sports event in 2010. Later, he also won bronze in 2011 at Simanchalam in Andhra. He went on to win gold in Goa, Warangal, Hyderabad, Vellore and Bangalore in the succeeding years from 2012 to 2016.

He also won gold in a competition organised by the All India Karate Federation held in Bhubaneswar in 2017. In 2018, he won gold medals at two national sports competitions in Kolkata, Vishakhapatnam and at an International sports event at Colombo in Sri lanka.

However, financial constraints have become the biggest impediment in his dream to participate in the Para Olympics going to be held in Japan in 2020. As a result, he has been working as a daily wager in a private company with a paltry sum of Rs 220 per day.

The rights activist, Pratap Kumar Mohanty, has urged the commission to instruct both the Ministry of Sports at the Center and state Chief Secretary to provide financial compensation to the athlete and offer help to make his dream come true.