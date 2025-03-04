Bhubaneswar/Paradip: Paradip Port has been conferred with the prestigious number 1 Sagar Aankalan Certificate for its outstanding overall performance in bulk cargo handling in the 5 MMT category for the financial year 2023-24.

Port sources Monday said, Nilabhra Dasgupta, Deputy Chairman, Paradip Port Authority (PPA), received the award in Mumbai at the recently held Post-Budget Industry Meet, which deliberated on the transformative impact of the Viksit Bharat Budget 2025 on India’s maritime sector.

Sagar Aankalan — the Logistics Port Performance Index (LPPI) for FY 2023-24 — is a significant step towards enhancing efficiency and global competitiveness in India’s maritime sector. This marks a transformative leap towards establishing India as a maritime powerhouse, contributing to Atmanirbhar Bharat and a developed India by 2047.

Congratulating Team PPA on this remarkable achievement, PPA Chairman PL Haranadh stated that this recognition will inspire further accomplishments, driving the overall growth of the country.

Notably, by the end of February in the current fiscal year, PPA became the fastest in the history of Indian major ports to clock 136.25 MMT in cargo throughput, despite significant market challenges such as a decline in iron ore export demand and thermal coal trade. The port is poised to achieve an all-time record in cargo handling for the current fiscal year.

Various system improvement measures introduced by the port have fuelled this growth. Coastal thermal coal handling, which constitutes around 30 per cent of the total cargo volume, has shown a 4.65 per cent growth. Similarly, containerised cargo volume has increased by 175.58 per cent, while gypsum and flux volume has surged by 2.86 per cent year-on-year in the current fiscal year.

Paradip Port’s commitment to operational excellence, coupled with strategic improvements in cargo handling, has positioned it as a key player in catering to the growing needs of industries while emerging as a leading coastal shipping hub in the country.

PNN & Agencies